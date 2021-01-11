GoHealth, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth’s (NASDAQ:GOCO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 11th. GoHealth had issued 43,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $913,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85. GoHealth has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million. Analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $20,944,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $9,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

