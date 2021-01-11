Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of UE opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

