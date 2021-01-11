CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services. Shares of CME Group have underperformed its industry in the past six months’ time period. However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk.”

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.18.

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.83. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.