Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) Trading Up 54.9%

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) was up 54.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 135,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 114,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CWV.V) (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.25 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

