Jefferies Financial Group Comments on M&T Bank Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

NYSE MTB opened at $144.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.66. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

