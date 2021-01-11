Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €39.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.55 ($40.64).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of RNO opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.32. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.