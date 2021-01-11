FY2020 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. PDC Energy has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $26.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $64,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

