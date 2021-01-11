Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC cut Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of -242.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

