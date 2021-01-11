Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESI. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.76.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$2.85.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

