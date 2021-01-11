Cormark Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE:USA opened at C$3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.76. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.39 and a 1 year high of C$5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.99 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

