FY2020 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.75 on Monday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after buying an additional 120,974 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

