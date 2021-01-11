Silicon Motion Technology Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor producer will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,361 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 149,962 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

