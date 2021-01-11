Piper Sandler Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE WLL opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $12,318,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

