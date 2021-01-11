FY2020 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Cut by National Bank Financial

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

TU opened at $20.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,604,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $502,915,000 after purchasing an additional 361,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,425,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,956 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TELUS by 57.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,185,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 13.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,962,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,291 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

