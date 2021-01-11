Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.75 to $2.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $48.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

