Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (FEDU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%.

FEDU stock opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.46. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

