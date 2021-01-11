Analysts Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to announce sales of $110,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioCardia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $30,000.00. BioCardia reported sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $720,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $690,000.00, with estimates ranging from $630,000.00 to $750,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 496.87% and a negative net margin of 5,103.95%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioCardia stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BioCardia as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

