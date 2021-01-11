Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $10.60 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

