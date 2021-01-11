Tael (WABI) Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $4.92, $13.96 and $119.16.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $4.92, $13.96, $45.75, $10.00, $119.16, $18.11, $62.56, $5.22, $24.72, $7.20 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

