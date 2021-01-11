iExec RLC 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.40 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $81.24 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

