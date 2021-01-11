Redd Tops 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,255.41 or 0.99778982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00045864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.