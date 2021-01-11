Utrust Price Tops $0.17 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $77.77 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00041933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.70 or 0.03906408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.35 or 0.00312326 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014369 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

