Viacoin Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $331,709.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00411760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,927 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

