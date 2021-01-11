Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $137,773.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038519 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,698,927 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.