USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,237.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $623,824.22 and approximately $1,237.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,780.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.07 or 0.01429167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.55 or 0.00565110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00052463 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008167 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00171987 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

