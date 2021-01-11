Head-To-Head Contrast: Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) & Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ebix alerts:

This table compares Ebix and Comtrex Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebix $580.61 million 2.08 $96.72 million N/A N/A Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ebix has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ebix and Comtrex Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ebix currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Ebix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ebix is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Ebix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Ebix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ebix and Comtrex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebix 17.20% 18.84% 7.31% Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ebix beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc. provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions. The company operates P&C exchanges primarily in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which facilitates the exchange of insurance data between brokers and insurance carriers with a focus on the areas of personal and commercial lines. Its exchange related products and services include travel exchanges and money transfer services; foreign exchange and outward remittance services; consumer bill payment services; gift cards for consumers that can be redeemed at various merchants; and technology services for various providers in the areas of lending, wealth and asset management, travel, and logistics. The company's insurance exchanges related products and services include SaaS platform and related services; licensing of software; and professional services comprising setting up, customization, training, or consulting. Its risk compliance solutions cover and certificates of insurance creation and tracking; consulting services comprising project management and development; and business process outsourcing services, including domain intensive project management, time, and material based consulting engagements. Ebix, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Data Glove Technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Ebix, Inc. in December 2003. Ebix, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia.

About Comtrex Systems

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.