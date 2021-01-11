Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.98. The Timken reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 511,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,742. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Timken by 8,119.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 358.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 766,883 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after buying an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 68,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

