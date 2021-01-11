Ubiq Hits One Day Volume of $9,753.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $9,753.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,454.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.60 or 0.03069562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.01417195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00553768 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00426976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00239146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

