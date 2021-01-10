Pillar (PLR) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $5.27 million and $21,384.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00307747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.85 or 0.03669091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

