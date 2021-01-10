Hive 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.35 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Hive has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $52.60 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001093 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00038784 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,916,804 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

