Humanscape Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $303,289.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00041610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00316589 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.45 or 0.03772829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

HUM is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

