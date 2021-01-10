Edgeware Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $55.68 million and $1.34 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,924,677,960 coins and its circulating supply is 5,390,957,835 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

