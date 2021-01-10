Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0569 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.29 million and $537.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

