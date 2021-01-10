Aeternity Trading 4.6% Higher This Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0910 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeternity

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,747,014 coins and its circulating supply is 328,926,070 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

