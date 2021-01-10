Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Hits $4,750.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $755,533.21 and $4,750.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

