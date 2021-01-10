Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.49 Million

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $10.49 million and $722,621.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tachyon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

