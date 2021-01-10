TerraKRW Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $63.45 million and approximately $14,674.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00110915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00240121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,211.33 or 0.86509424 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s total supply is 67,605,806,023 coins and its circulating supply is 67,605,076,915 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

