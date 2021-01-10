Tap (XTP) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Tap token can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $94.87 million and approximately $254,091.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00042027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.60 or 0.03750816 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Tap Token Profile

Tap (XTP) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

