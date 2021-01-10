ZClassic Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.82 million and $24,210.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00240326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00035498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,080,431 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

