Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.36). ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,125. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

