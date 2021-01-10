Ultragate (ULG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $400.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Ultragate coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $36,778.14 and $400.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Buying and Selling Ultragate

Ultragate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

