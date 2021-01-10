$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Griffon posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $660.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFF shares. Stephens started coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert bought 5,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Griffon by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 480,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,009. Griffon has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $27.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

