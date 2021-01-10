BitGuild PLAT Reaches Market Cap of $16,770.27 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $16,770.27 and approximately $16,800.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00110988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00241320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00061334 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,974.35 or 0.86291390 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

