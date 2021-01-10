QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $6.93 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $236,759.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00318159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.43 or 0.03787525 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014999 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

