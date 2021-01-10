TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $871,953.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 77.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00110520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00236956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00061055 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.66 or 0.87002708 BTC.

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

