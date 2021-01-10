Ubricoin (UBN) Achieves Market Cap of $114,525.43

Ubricoin (CURRENCY:UBN) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ubricoin has a total market capitalization of $114,525.43 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ubricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubricoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, EtherFlyer and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Ubricoin has traded up 56.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005782 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006275 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubricoin

Ubricoin (CRYPTO:UBN) is a token. Ubricoin’s total supply is 19,987,431,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,337,584,182 tokens. The official message board for Ubricoin is medium.com/@theubrican_2001 . The official website for Ubricoin is ubricoin.ubrica.com . Ubricoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ubricoin

Ubricoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

