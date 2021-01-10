Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $19.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,081,438 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

