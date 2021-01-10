DeFi Bids (BID) Tops One Day Volume of $26,019.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $655,270.50 and $26,019.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

DeFi Bids Token Profile

DeFi Bids’ total supply is 47,244,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,763,538 tokens. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

DeFi Bids Token Trading

DeFi Bids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

