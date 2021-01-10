WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. WinCash has a market cap of $492,340.33 and $22,729.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WinCash has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WinCash alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00037204 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038630 BTC.

About WinCash

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

WinCash Coin Trading

WinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.