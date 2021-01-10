Fetch.ai Trading Up 17.1% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $50.73 million and $6.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Coinall, Dcoin and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00042442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00329025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.23 or 0.03926319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014536 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bitbns, WazirX, Coinall, BitAsset, MXC, Binance, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Korbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Dcoin, Bittrex, Bitrabbit, BiKi and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

